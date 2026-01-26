XRP Loses 80% Against Silver In 6 Months: Why Metals Are Crushing Altcoins

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has collapsed 80% against silver since July 2025, with the latter hitting $110 in Monday trading.

The XRP/Silver Divergence Is Historic

XRP/Silver Price Action By TradingView

Silver jumped more than 8% on Monday to above $110 per ounce, extending its rally to all-time highs.

The metal has gained 270% over roughly 13 months, rising from around $30 per ounce in January 2025 to around $110 currently.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: XRP) has fallen 11% over the same period.

That makes silver’s market cap 3.5 times larger than Bitcoin’s—a stunning reversal for the “digital gold” narrative.

The XRP/silver chart tells an even more brutal story.

XRP fell from around 0.1 (10 cents worth of silver per XRP) in July 2025 to approximately 0.02027 currently—roughly an 80% decline over seven months.

Why Silver Is Crushing Crypto

Silver’s rally comes from investors fleeing to physical assets during uncertainty.

President Donald Trump threatened Canada with 100% tariffs if it strikes a trade deal with China, triggering demand for tangible safe havens.

Geopolitical tensions and trade war fears are pushing money into metals instead of digital assets.

The physical silver market is tight. Strong buying from China and India—particularly 1-kilogram silver bars—has driven prices higher.

Chinese manufacturers are reportedly making investment products instead of silver jewelry to keep up with demand.

Markets also expect Trump to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell with someone more willing to cut interest rates.

Lower rates make non-yielding assets like precious metals more attractive, pulling capital away from riskier bets like crypto.

Altcoins Getting Destroyed

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has lost approximately 70% over the past year against silver, while Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is down more than 60%.

Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen posted: “Altcoins continue to plunge to new lows when valued in Silver.”

Moreover, The Kobeissi Letter noted: “Silver prices are now outperforming Bitcoin by one of their widest margins on record. The world is waiting on crypto.”

