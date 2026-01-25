Trump Administration 'Far Better' For Crypto Than Joe Biden Or Kamala Harris, Says Anthony Scaramucci: 'Got To Give Credit Where It's Due'

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, praised the Trump administration for its positive impact on the cryptocurrency sector on Sunday, describing it as better than what Joe Biden or Kamala Harris would deliver.

Scaramucci Praises Trump's Crypto Vision

In an X post, Scaramucci shared a clip from a recent interview in which he lauded President Donald Trump’s foresight in recognizing the potential of cryptocurrencies.

“You've got to give credit where it's due — Donald Trump has been generally good for crypto,” he stated. “He saw early that championing crypto would bring capital into his campaign and into the Republican ecosystem, and it worked.”

Scaramucci also praised the appointment of individuals such as White House Crypto Czar David Sacks, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and SEC Chair Paul Atkins.

“For crypto, this environment is far better than what you'd get from a Joe Biden or Kamala Harris administration,” Scaramucci, who once served as Trump's White House Communications Director, said.

‘The Bad Trump’

Scaramucci, however, pointed out the “good Trump” versus “bad Trump” dynamic.

“Bad Trump is rolling out meme coins hours before the inauguration. That hurt the industry. It slowed regulation and made it harder to win over Democrats,” he argued.

TD Cowen warned earlier this month that the Trump family’s ventures, including the Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) and the USD1 stablecoin, could derail the progress of the key cryptocurrency market structure bill.

Scaramucci Once Sided With Harris On Crypto

Scaramucci’s remarks echo the sentiments expressed last year in May. He compared the situation to a buffet at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, where one can't pick and choose the right policies they want.

While a vocal opponent of Biden-era policies under SEC Chair Gary Gensler, he championed Harris’s approach to cryptocurrency and backed the “Crypto For Harris” campaign.

Scaramucci has lauded Trump's attempts to liberalize the cryptocurrency industry, though he remains a harsh critic of the president on issues such as tariffs and foreign policy.

Photo Courtesy: Al Teich On Shutterstock