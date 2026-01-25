Robert Kiyosaki Not Worried by Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Fluctuations

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” and investment guru, is not bothered by the price volatility of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) . He maintains his stance of purchasing both cryptocurrencies irrespective of their price movements.

Kiyosaki recently displayed interest in Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency. He holds the conviction that Bitcoin is set to reach a valuation of $1 million within the next few years or decade.

In a post on X, Kiyosaki revealed that he does not fret over the price trends of Bitcoin or Ethereum. He clarified that his investment strategy is influenced by the escalating national debt of the US and the diminishing purchasing power of the US dollar.

Kiyosaki also voiced his distrust in major financial institutions like the Federal Reserve and the US Treasury. He argued that these institutions are run by individuals who lack profound knowledge of the economy and money management.

Despite the instability of cryptocurrency prices, Kiyosaki persists in investing in physical gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. He often underscores the historical significance of gold and silver as a medium of exchange and views Bitcoin as “digital gold”.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s indifference to the price volatility of Bitcoin and Ethereum underscores his belief in the long-term value of these cryptocurrencies.

His investment strategy, driven by concerns over the US national debt and the declining purchasing power of the dollar, reflects a broader trend among investors who are turning to cryptocurrencies as a hedge against inflation and economic instability.

His lack of faith in key financial institutions, coupled with his continued investment in cryptocurrencies, gold, and silver, suggests a shift in investment strategies towards assets that are not tied to traditional financial systems. This could potentially influence other investors to diversify their portfolios in a similar manner.