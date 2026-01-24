On This Date 16 Years Ago, Seller Offered 500 Bitcoin for $1 — Worth $45 Million Today

An offer made 16 years ago to sell 500 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) for just $1 is trending online.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, celebrated Bitcoin’s valuation surge by sharing a 2010 Bitcointalk post on X. In the post, a user offered a digital image for 500 BTC, which was equivalent to $1 at the time, signifying the early, experimental stages of the cryptocurrency.

Fast forward 16 years, the same 500 BTC is now valued at approximately $44.8 million, marking a growth of over four billion percent.

This highlights the potential of cryptocurrencies to significantly appreciate in value and emphasizes the importance of patience in the crypto sector.

Early adopters of Bitcoin did not foresee such exponential growth and often viewed it as a minor transaction. The impressive growth trajectory of Bitcoin since the release of Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper has been remarkable, leading many to believe in the potential for any struggling asset to appreciate today.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $89,484.88, with fluctuations between a low of $88,486.36 and a daily high of $91,100.25 in the last 24 hours.

Why It Matters: The resurgence of this historic offer serves as a stark reminder of the potential of digital currencies. It underscores the fact that early adopters who held onto their assets have seen substantial returns.

This story is a testament to the unpredictable and often rewarding nature of the crypto market. It also serves as a lesson to current and future crypto investors about the importance of patience and long-term investment strategies in this volatile yet potentially lucrative market.

Image: Shutterstock/Ryvius