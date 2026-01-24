UBS Eyes Crypto Trading, Dogecoin ETF Goes Live And More: Weekend Crypto Roundup

This week was buzzing with significant developments in the cryptocurrency world. From UBS Group AG’s plans to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum trading to wealthy clients, to the launch of Dogecoin’s first SEC-approved ETF, the crypto market continues to evolve and expand. Here’s a quick roundup of the top stories.

UBS Plans Crypto Trading For Wealthy Clients

UBS Group AG, the world’s largest wealth manager, is reportedly preparing to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum trading to select private banking clients in Switzerland. The bank is currently selecting partners for the crypto offering after months of discussions. The initial rollout will be limited to select private banking clients in Switzerland who want to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Novogratz Predicts Compromise On Stablecoin Rewards

Galaxy Digital Inc. CEO Mike Novogratz has predicted that the cryptocurrency industry will have to compromise on the controversial stablecoin rewards clause in the market structure bill. In a discussion with SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci, Novogratz said the industry is "going to lose that battle" against a "very strong" banking lobby.

Dogecoin’s First SEC-Approved ETF Goes Live

Dogecoin has taken another step into the financial mainstream with the launch of a spot ETF backed by the Dogecoin Foundation. The 21Shares Dogecoin ETF began trading on Thursday, offering investors exposure to the meme-born cryptocurrency through traditional brokerage accounts.

Winklevoss Twins Donate $1.4 Million To Zcash Network

Winklevoss twins, the co-founders of Gemini Space Station, Inc., donated over $1 million to support the privacy-focused Zcash cryptocurrency. The donation, worth $1.4 million, was made to Shielded Labs, an independent organization that supports the development of the Zcash network.

Trump Jr. Gathers ‘Smartest People’ For World Liberty Forum

Donald Trump Jr. announced the launch of the World Liberty Forum, an exclusive technology and finance gathering set for Feb. 18 at Mar-a-Lago, aimed at bringing together top influencers driving American innovation.

