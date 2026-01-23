UBS Reportedly Planing Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading For Wealthy Clients

UBS Group AG, the world’s largest wealth manager with $4.7 trillion in assets, is preparing to offer Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) trading to select private banking clients in Switzerland, with plans to expand to Asia-Pacific and the U.S.

How The Rollout Will Work

UBS is currently selecting partners for the crypto offering after months of discussions, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The bank hasn’t made a final decision on how to proceed.

The initial rollout will be limited to select private banking clients in Switzerland who want to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum.

UBS is using outside partners rather than building trading, custody, and compliance infrastructure in-house.

A UBS spokesperson declined to comment on specifics but said the bank “actively monitors developments and explores initiatives that reflect client needs, regulatory developments, market trends and robust risk controls.”

The move is driven by rising demand for digital assets from wealthy clients who want crypto exposure through their existing banking relationships rather than navigating crypto-native exchanges.

Why This Matters For Crypto Markets

When large wealth platforms add crypto trading, they bring steadier liquidity and a more traditional investor base to digital assets.

UBS managing $4.7 trillion means even a small allocation to crypto from its client base could move markets.

If just 1% of those assets flowed into bitcoin and ether, that would represent $47 billion in potential demand.

The bank is sticking to bitcoin and ether only—the two most liquid tokens with the clearest regulatory status.

That lowers operational and reputational risk compared to smaller tokens and targets where institutional demand is already concentrated.

The Bigger Institutional Wave

UBS joins a growing list of traditional banks expanding crypto offerings.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is considering offering cryptocurrency trading to institutional clients, while Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) said it would offer crypto trading on its E*Trade platform starting in the first half of 2026.

The shift from cautious observer to active participant reflects changing risk calculations at major banks.

Crypto is no longer a side project—it’s a client-demand and risk-management question that banks can’t ignore.

President Donald Trump’s push to make America the “crypto capital of the world” is accelerating this trend.

Clearer regulatory frameworks give banks more confidence to build crypto products through tightly controlled channels.

Image: Shutterstock