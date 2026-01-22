Bitcoin Stuck Around $90,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Reverse Losses

Bitcoin reversed its three-day losing streak, posting gains of around 2%, but continues to struggle to reclaim the $90,000 level.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 120,717 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $415.53 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $708.7 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $297.5 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include The Sandbox, LayerZero and Axie Infinity.
Notable Developments:
- BitGo Set For Wall Street Debut Today: All About First Crypto IPO Of 2026
- Ripple CEO Weighs In On Crypto Bill: ‘We’re So Close We Can’t Give Up Now’
- Eric Trump’s Predicted Q4 Crypto Rally Never Happened—Could The Market Structure Bill Still Deliver It?
- A Tax On Unrealized Bitcoin Gains? Here’s Which Country Is Looking At That Starting 2028
- Cathie Wood: Bitcoin Is Set To Rally After ‘Shallowest Four-Year Cycle Decline’
- From Meme To Markets: Dogecoin’s First SEC-Approved ETF Goes Live
Trader Notes: Technical analyst Kyledoops said Bitcoin remains range-bound, with strong support near $81,000 and resistance around $98,000, aligned with the short-term holder cost basis.
He noted that January's rebound ran into breakeven selling pressure, suggesting consolidation rather than the start of a new trend. For now, he described the market as balanced rather than in breakout mode.
Crypto trader Jelle said Bitcoin is trading within a channel and continues to face difficulty reclaiming $90,500.
He warned that sustained weakness raises the risk of a bearish continuation, with a break below $87,200 potentially opening the door for a move back toward the $80,000 region.
IncomeSharks pointed to crypto's roughly $3 trillion market capitalization as evidence of long-term durability.
He noted that Bitcoin was rejected on its first test of SuperTrend resistance, triggering a pullback, and said a second attempt at that level could be where a decisive breakout occurs.
