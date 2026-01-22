Close,Up,Shot,Of,A,Golden,Bitcoin,In,A,Stack,
January 22, 2026 3:14 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Stuck Around $90,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Reverse Losses

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bitcoin reversed its three-day losing streak, posting gains of around 2%, but continues to struggle to reclaim the $90,000 level.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$89,783
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$2,948
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$127.83
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$1.92
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1242 
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.057842

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 120,717 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $415.53 million.       
  • SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $708.7 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $297.5 million.
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include The Sandbox, LayerZero and Axie Infinity.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Technical analyst Kyledoops said Bitcoin remains range-bound, with strong support near $81,000 and resistance around $98,000, aligned with the short-term holder cost basis.

He noted that January's rebound ran into breakeven selling pressure, suggesting consolidation rather than the start of a new trend. For now, he described the market as balanced rather than in breakout mode.

Crypto trader Jelle said Bitcoin is trading within a channel and continues to face difficulty reclaiming $90,500.

He warned that sustained weakness raises the risk of a bearish continuation, with a break below $87,200 potentially opening the door for a move back toward the $80,000 region.

IncomeSharks pointed to crypto's roughly $3 trillion market capitalization as evidence of long-term durability.

He noted that Bitcoin was rejected on its first test of SuperTrend resistance, triggering a pullback, and said a second attempt at that level could be where a decisive breakout occurs.

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$89832.440.52%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.1247-1.34%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2952.72-0.90%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.000008-1.50%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$129.530.08%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$1.93-0.79%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved