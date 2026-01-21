Nvidia, Microsoft Trading On Solana? Ondo Finance Launches 'Full TradFi Portfolio' Of Stocks, ETFs, Gold On The Blockchain

Real-world assets tokenization platform Ondo Finance (CRYPTO: ONDO) launched hundreds of blockchain-based stocks, exchange-traded funds, bonds, and commodities on Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) on Wednesday.

Solana Goes TradFi

Ondo Finance said in an X post that it’s bringing the “full TradFi portfolio” to Solana, one of the most popular networks for decentralized finance.

More than 200 assets, including Mag 7 stocks such as NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) , ETF’s such as iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE:EEM) , treasury bonds, precious metals such as gold and silver, will be available for trading on the Layer-1 network.

The assets were launched via the Solana-based decentralized finance protocol Jupiter Exchange.

It’s worth noting that prediction market Kalshi previously launched blockchain-powered predictions on Solana through the Jupiter Exchange.

Tokenization Wave Sweeps Wall Street

Ondo Finance’s latest move expanded its tokenized offerings beyond Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and BNB Chain (CRYPTO: BNB) , where it already has over 200 TradFi assets trading.

As of this writing, the total value of all tokenized offerings on Ondo Finance sits over $2 billion, according to RWA.xyz, a platform that tracks the RWA market.

This announcement comes days after the New York Stock Exchange revealed plans to develop a platform for the trade and on-chain settlement of tokenized securities, offering 24/7 operations, instant settlement, fractional share trading, and stablecoin-based funding.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SOL was exchanging hands at $130.01, up 2.49% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Ondo Finance’s native token traded up 2.78% at $0.3457



Photo Courtesy: LEE WA DA on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.