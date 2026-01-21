Bitcoin Slips To $89,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Losses

Bitcoin is trading around $89,000 as markets reel from renewed tariff threats by President Trump; liquidations stand at $867.95 million over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $483.4 million in net outflows on Tuesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $229 million in net outflows.

BTC Keeps Correcting

Michael van de Poppe said the move aligns with levels he flagged earlier, adding that uncertainty around the upcoming Japanese central bank meeting could keep downside pressure in place.

He expects Bitcoin may continue correcting until clearer guidance emerges within the next 48 hours.

On Ethereum, crypto analyst Ali Martinez noted whales have redistributed roughly 110,000 ETH over the past nine days. Ted Pillows warned that if bulls fail to reclaim the $3,000 level soon, Ethereum risks a drop toward its December lows.

Martinez also said Solana is approaching a key inflection point near $120, where direction is likely to be decided.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $89,225.14 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $2,964.90 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $127.60 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $1.90 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1241 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 7901

The meme coin sector continued to weaken, with total market capitalization falling 3.8% to about $44 billion.

More Crypto Online said Dogecoin is still forming a speculative 1–2 setup, but stressed the broader market remains bearish. The setup would be invalidated if DOGE falls below $0.115.

Image: Shutterstock