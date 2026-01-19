Bitcoin Holds Near $93,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Declines On Renewed EU Tariff Fears

Bitcoin is holding above the $92,000 level despite a roughly 3% single day drop as renewed U.S. tariff threats weighed on risk assets.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 246,661 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $852.08 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $394.7 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $4.64 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top losers include ether.fi, Aptos and Celestia.
Notable Developments:
- Coinbase CEO Withdraws Support For Clarity Act — Why It Could Be Bullish For Crypto
- Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 2,459% In A Day As Dormant Whale Reappears – What’s Next?
- Binance’s CZ Shuts Down Viral Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumor
- Bill Ackman Says Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat Messaging App ‘May Be Useful’ In Iran To Evade Internet Shutdowns
- How Ripple Fits Into America’s Blockchain Push – And Why XRP Isn’t Going Away
- From Satoshi Nakamoto’s Mysterious Bitcoin Treasure To Vitalik Buterin’s Ethereum Cache — Here Are The Crypto’s Richest
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Popeye pointed out that since 2019, Bitcoin has never printed more than three consecutive red monthly candles, and January has closed green in five of the past six years. If that pattern holds, BTC would need to trade above $87,500 within the next 11 days.
Trader Jelle noted that Bitcoin is once again bouncing from long-term channel support, with a move back toward the channel midrange implying upside potential toward around $150,000.
Ted Pillows highlighted that U.S. liquidity year-over-year growth bottomed in November 2025, which also marked Bitcoin's local low. With liquidity now improving, he believes conditions are lining up for a broader crypto rally.
