Bitcoin Holds Near $93,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Declines On Renewed EU Tariff Fears

Bitcoin is holding above the $92,000 level despite a roughly 3% single day drop as renewed U.S. tariff threats weighed on risk assets.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $93,068.96 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,219.04 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $134.50 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.01 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1297 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8070

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 246,661 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $852.08 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $394.7 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $4.64 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include ether.fi, Aptos and Celestia.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Popeye pointed out that since 2019, Bitcoin has never printed more than three consecutive red monthly candles, and January has closed green in five of the past six years. If that pattern holds, BTC would need to trade above $87,500 within the next 11 days.

Trader Jelle noted that Bitcoin is once again bouncing from long-term channel support, with a move back toward the channel midrange implying upside potential toward around $150,000.

Ted Pillows highlighted that U.S. liquidity year-over-year growth bottomed in November 2025, which also marked Bitcoin's local low. With liquidity now improving, he believes conditions are lining up for a broader crypto rally.