Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 2,459% In A Day As Dormant Whale Reappears – What's Next?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has gained about 7.5% over the past month, even as broader crypto markets remain largely range bound. Renewed whale activity and a sharp jump in token burns are drawing attention to what could come next for the meme coin.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 7987 $4.7 billion -5.9% Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1288 $21.7 billion -6.3% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 5238 $2.16 billion -10.4%

Trader Notes: TraderCrypto Shib said SHIB is approaching a potential breakout from a falling wedge on the three-day chart. According to the trader, price action has tightened significantly, signalling the end of an accumulation phase and increasing the likelihood of a major move.

Momentum indicators are building, with a bullish breakout potentially leading to a sharp upside move.

Statistics: Data from Shibburn shows that 29.94 million SHIB tokens were burned through the Shibarium ecosystem in a single day, pushing the burn rate up 2,459.5%. The spike was largely driven by one transaction that destroyed roughly 28 million SHIB.

Token burns reduce circulating supply – a dynamic supporters argue can improve the odds of higher prices over time.

Arkham Intelligence data indicates that an unidentified Shiba Inu whale on Binance became active again after being dormant since mid-2025, transferring 15.18 billion SHIB worth about $119,330. The move comes amid heightened price volatility, suggesting the holder may be positioning ahead of a significant development.

Community News: Shiba Inu marketing lead Lucie said in a recent post that the launch of SOU NFTs (Shib Owes You) does not distract from the project's broader goals. She emphasized that SHIB and Shibarium remain aligned on their original roadmap, adding that the ecosystem is "just moving up together."