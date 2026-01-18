Crypto Bill Stalls, Dogecoin Gets A Boost And Cathie Wood Predicts Bitcoin's Rise: This Week In Crypto

This week was a rollercoaster ride for the crypto market. The week kicked off with a promising Senate bill that would give Dogecoin the same regulatory treatment as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , only for the bill to stall later in the week.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies experienced a dip. Despite the turmoil, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood remains bullish on Bitcoin’s prospects for 2026. Let’s dive into the details.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip After Senate Bill Stalls

Leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) , XRP and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) , experienced a dip following the stalling of a key cryptocurrency bill in the Senate. Bitcoin retreated after reaching a 2-month high of $97,000, with trading volume dropping 13% over the last 24 hours. Ethereum continued to stagnate in the $3,300 region, while XRP and Dogecoin slipped 2.66% and 4.23%, respectively.

Dogecoin Gets Bitcoin Status In Senate Bill

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rallied 5% on Tuesday after the Senate Banking Committee released a draft bill that would give DOGE the same regulatory treatment as Bitcoin. The draft bill's key provision is simple: because a Dogecoin ETF was already trading on a major exchange before January 1, DOGE automatically qualifies for "non-ancillary asset" status.

Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Win In 2026

Despite Bitcoin’s 6% fall in 2025 and gold’s 65% surge, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood predicts Bitcoin will win in 2026. She attributes this to gold hitting valuations only seen once in 125 years—during the Great Depression.

Dogecoin Could See 30% Upside Potential

Despite a pullback on Wednesday, an analyst highlighted a bullish technical pattern suggesting strong upside ahead for Dogecoin. The dog-themed memecoin slipped over 3%, with trading volume dropping 9.60% over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum Should Strive To Become ‘Cryptographically Safe’ For 100 Years

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, called for the swift deployment of quantum-resistant technology for Ethereum, emphasizing its importance for long-term cryptographic safety.

