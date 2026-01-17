Burger Chain Steak 'n Shake Just Supersized Its Bitcoin Holdings

Iconic American burger chain Steak ‘n Shake has added $10 million worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to its balance sheet. This comes after the company started accepting Bitcoin payments in 2025.

Steak ‘n Shake’s Bitcoin Treasury made a significant acquisition of the cryptocurrency. The company announced the purchase via X on Saturday, highlighting a boost in sales since it began accepting Bitcoin.

“Eight months ago today, Steak n Shake launched its burger-to-Bitcoin transformation when we started accepting bitcoin payments. Our same-store sales have risen dramatically ever since. All Bitcoin sales go into our Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Today we increased our Bitcoin exposure by $10,000,000 in notional value,” the company wrote in the post.

Steak ‘n Shake began accepting Bitcoin payments globally in May 2025 through the Lightning Network, a move endorsed by Block co-founder, Jack Dorsey. The company reported a nearly 50% savings in transaction fees within two weeks, compared to credit card processing.

By October 31, 2025, Steak ‘n Shake became the first major U.S. restaurant chain to establish a dedicated Bitcoin reserve, attributing a 15% increase in same-store sales to its crypto-friendly customers.

The chain has hundreds of stores across the U.S., France, Italy, Portugal, and Monaco.

Steak ‘n Shake’s move to add Bitcoin to its balance sheet underscores the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies among businesses.

The company’s decision to accept Bitcoin payments and its subsequent investment in the cryptocurrency highlights the potential benefits for businesses, including lower transaction fees and increased sales.

The launch of a Bitcoin rewards program further demonstrates the company’s commitment to embracing digital currencies and providing additional value to its customers.

As the first major U.S. restaurant chain to establish a dedicated Bitcoin reserve, Steak ‘n Shake is setting a precedent that could potentially influence other businesses to follow suit.

Image: Shutterstock/Deutschlandreform