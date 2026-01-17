Michael Saylor Once Told NFL Star Saquon Barkley To 'Throw It All In' On Bitcoin, And The Eagles Running Back Wished He Had Heeded The Advice

National Football League superstar Saquon Barkley, a known Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) enthusiast, was once suggested by Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) founder Michael Saylor to go all-in on the apex cryptocurrency.

Did Barkley Miss Out On A Major Opportunity?

Speaking to Boardroom media at Coinbase’s annual State of Crypto Conference on Jul. 22, 2025, the Philadelphia Eagles star reminisced about a “funny” interaction with Saylor about how much to invest in Bitcoin.

“Throw it all in,” Saylor advised. Barkley wasn’t very sure of the idea at the time, but conceded in the interview that he should have probably ‘listened’ to the Bitcoin bull.

Saquon Barkley’s Advice For Investors

Barkley said that he himself would never tell anyone how much to throw in.

“That’s not just only when it comes to crypto or when it comes to investing. It’s life. You got to educate yourself on stuff before you just step into it,” the Eagles running back said.

Barkley’s Bitcoin connection dates back to 2021, when he decided to receive all his endorsement money in the leading cryptocurrency. The money was converted to Bitcoin via Strike, a Bitcoin payments company.

Interestingly, since this interview, MSTR stock has lost over 60%, while Bitcoin has dropped 20%.

Saylor: From Skepticism To Bitcoin Bull

Saylor, once a Bitcoin skeptic himself, now leads the world’s largest Bitcoin-holding company, boasting reserves valued at over $65 billion according to bitcointreasuries.net.

He is known for “orange pilling” people and encouraged Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organization, to mortgage Mar-A-Lago, the Trump family’s luxurious estate, and use the proceeds to invest in Bitcoin.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $95,430, down 0.54% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Strategy shares rose 0.90% in after-hours trading after closing 4.70% lower at $170.91 during Thursday’s regular trading session.

MSTR maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms with a poor Value ranking, according to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Photo by Frame Stock Footage via Shutterstock