DOGE Bleeds $39.29M Today As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Both Break Support

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) saw $39.29M exit Friday—the biggest single-day outflow in months—as both DOGE and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) break key support levels with zero buying interest.

DOGE: $39.29M Exit Signals Panic

DOGE is, down 2% today, trapped in a downtrend after collapsing 49% from September’s $0.27 peak.

The $39.29M outflow is a red flag showing large holders are actively selling.

The chart shows increasingly aggressive exits throughout 2025, with today’s spike being particularly alarming.

Moreover, DOGE spot ETFs have seen zero inflows since January 9, according to SoSoValue data, with the last inflow of $353.83K coming on January 8.

DOGE is stuck in the $0.12-0.15 range with weakening rallies. Each bounce gets sold immediately, with RSI at 48.27 unable to break above 50—the level that separates bulls from bears.

Price trades below all key moving averages: 20 at $0.13938, 50 at $0.14289, 100 at $0.15817, and 200 at $0.17788.

DOGE Key Levels

Support: $0.12 floor is critical. Breaking opens $0.11640, then potential drop to $0.10 or worse to $0.08-$0.09.

Resistance: $0.14061 immediate ceiling, then $0.14289. Breaking $0.15550 would surprise everyone.

SHIB: All Moving Averages Pointing Down

SHIB is down 1.5% today, after dropping 53% since August’s $0.00001785 peak.

The meme coin barely holds the $0.00000750-$0.00000850 support zone, with the Supertrend at $0.00000754 acting as the last line of defense.

SHIB also trades below all moving averages pointing down: 20 at $0.00000836, 50 at $0.00000837, 100 at $0.00000905, and 200 at $0.00001044.

Each rally gets immediately sold with zero buying interest.

The January bounce to $0.00001000 was rejected fast—typical bear market behavior where any rally becomes a selling opportunity.

SHIB Key Levels:

Support: $0.00000754 (Supertrend) critical. Breaking opens $0.00000700, then December low at $0.00000676. Loss risks drop to $0.00000500.

Resistance: $0.00000850-$0.00000900, then $0.00001000. Breaking $0.00001044 would be shocking.

Image source: Shutterstock