Bitcoin At $95,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trend Lower After Crypto Bill Delay

Bitcoin is trading around $95,000 as traders remained cautious following the Senate's decision to postpone debate on a crypto market structure bill.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $95,447 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,292 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $144.87 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.07 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1365 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8292

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 93,705 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $181.70 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Story, Dash and Sky.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said Bitcoin appears to be in a bullish retest, consolidating just below the $100,000 mark.

He noted that holding above $94,555 is critical to preserve the bullish structure and keep the door open for a push into six-figure territory.

Crypto Tony said bulls must reclaim $95,100 to regain near-term momentum after bears controlled the latest session. Failure to recover that level would leave downside pressure in place.

Michael van de Poppe described the move as a healthy retest, adding that gold could roll over in the coming week.

Riskier commodities are already weakening, and if gold follows with its typical lag, van de Poppe said Bitcoin could benefit as capital rotates back into crypto.

Image: Shutterstock



