Melania Memecoin Rockets 50% In 2026, Leaves Official Trump Coin Trailing In The Dust As Amazon Documentary Hype Builds

The Official Melania (CRYPTO: MELANIA) coin has taken off to a rocking start in 2026, building buzz ahead of the highly anticipated documentary on First Lady Melania Trump.

MELANIA Coin Beats TRUMP Coin

The Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)-based memecoin has popped 50% since the year began, outperforming the returns from market heavyweights such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Open interest in the coin has jumped 85% this year, according to Coinglass, signaling high speculative interest.

Interestingly, MELANIA has also overshadowed the Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) memecoin linked to President Donald Trump.

Cryptocurrency YTD Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET) Official Melania +49.68% $0.1721 Official Trump +13.75% $5.49

Both memecoins, launched right before Trump’s presidential inauguration last year, have drawn significant scrutiny and controversy.

The MELANIA token has plunged nearly 99% from its all-time high of $13.73, set shortly after its launch. At its peak, it amassed a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, which has now collapsed to $164 million.

Buzz Around Documentary

The rally appears to be driven by the hype surrounding a documentary on the First Lady, dubbed "Melania." The documentary will premiere at the Kennedy Center on Jan. 30 before becoming available on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform.

Benzinga Note: Investing in meme coins is highly speculative and involves significant risk. Meme coins often lack intrinsic value and are driven by market sentiment, social media trends, and speculative trading.

Image via Shutterstock/ Evan El-Amin