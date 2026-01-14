London,,Uk,-,January,26,,2024:,Photograph,Of,Golden,Bitcoin,
January 14, 2026 7:40 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin At $95,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Jump 5% As ETF Inflows Surge

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin traded near $95,000 as overall market sentiment rose to a neutral reading of 52.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $753.7 million in net inflows on Tuesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $130 million in net inflows.


Cryptocurrency		TickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$95,083
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,293
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$144.25              
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.12

It's Time For Bitcoin!

Income Sharks noted that BTC has dipped below its difficulty-based valuation model only a few times in history, most notably near the $15,000 cycle low and again last April.

Each instance coincided with significant inflection points, suggesting either the model has failed or a sharp repricing move is approaching.

Crypto trader Jelle said Bitcoin's reclaim of $95,000 after nearly two months of consolidation is constructive.

Holding above prior local highs could clear remaining resistance quickly and set the stage for a move back toward six-figure prices.

Ethereum is also showing strength.

CryptosBatman observed ETH breaking out of a bullish pennant with strong momentum, adding that a pullback to retest the former bearish trendline could offer a high-probability continuation entry.

Solana sits at a critical decision point, according to CryptoUB.

The token has tested this level repeatedly over the past two months, breaking it only once.

A clean move higher would favor long positions, while a deviation and reclaim could validate a short setup.

XRP, meanwhile, appears to be in a flat corrective phase. Cantonese Cat said the consolidation likely reflects a pause before liquidity rotates back into the market, potentially driving the next leg higher.

 CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1467
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.058669

The broader meme coin market surged 7.5%, pushing total capitalization above $50 billion.

Cantonese Cat highlighted Dogecoin's strong momentum, noting a single daily candle erased losses from the prior five bearish sessions—a sign of renewed bullish pressure.

