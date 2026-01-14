Bitcoin At $95,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Jump 5% As ETF Inflows Surge

Bitcoin traded near $95,000 as overall market sentiment rose to a neutral reading of 52.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $753.7 million in net inflows on Tuesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $130 million in net inflows.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $95,083 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,293 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $144.25 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.12

It's Time For Bitcoin!

Income Sharks noted that BTC has dipped below its difficulty-based valuation model only a few times in history, most notably near the $15,000 cycle low and again last April.

Each instance coincided with significant inflection points, suggesting either the model has failed or a sharp repricing move is approaching.

Crypto trader Jelle said Bitcoin's reclaim of $95,000 after nearly two months of consolidation is constructive.

Holding above prior local highs could clear remaining resistance quickly and set the stage for a move back toward six-figure prices.

Ethereum is also showing strength.

CryptosBatman observed ETH breaking out of a bullish pennant with strong momentum, adding that a pullback to retest the former bearish trendline could offer a high-probability continuation entry.

Solana sits at a critical decision point, according to CryptoUB.

The token has tested this level repeatedly over the past two months, breaking it only once.

A clean move higher would favor long positions, while a deviation and reclaim could validate a short setup.

XRP, meanwhile, appears to be in a flat corrective phase. Cantonese Cat said the consolidation likely reflects a pause before liquidity rotates back into the market, potentially driving the next leg higher.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1467 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8669

The broader meme coin market surged 7.5%, pushing total capitalization above $50 billion.

Cantonese Cat highlighted Dogecoin's strong momentum, noting a single daily candle erased losses from the prior five bearish sessions—a sign of renewed bullish pressure.

Image: Shutterstock