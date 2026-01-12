Bitcoin and Ethereum on a dark background
January 12, 2026 9:24 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Hold Steady While Dogecoin Dips: Analyst Sees BTC Reclaiming $100,000 This Month If This Happens

Leading cryptocurrencies meandered, while stocks rallied to new highs on Monday amid key political and geopolitical developments.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET)Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTCEthereum(CRYPTO: ETH
               XRP(CRYPTO: XRP             Solana(CRYPTO: SOL             Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE             
)-0.09%$91,251.43)-0.79%$3,099.73)            -0.60%$2.05)            -1.62%$139.04)            -1.64%$0.1367

Crypto Momentum Tapers

Bitcoin rose to $92,390 in the early trading hours before losing steam and retreating to $91,000 region. Trading volume nearly doubled over the last 24 hours to $38.78 billion.

Ethereum traded in a tight band around $3,000, while volume surged 66% to $19.73 billion.

Shares of cryptocurrency-related companies, including Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR)  and Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BMNR), closed up 3.11% and 3.56%, respectively

Over $230 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass, with over 50% accounting for long liquidations.

Bitcoin's open interest fell 2.82% in the last 24 hours, while the percentage of Binance traders placing long bets on the apex cryptocurrency declined from 69% to 65%.

Top Gainers (24 Hours) 

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M)Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET)StoryVerge                BUILDon     
(IP )   +23.75%    $3.04(XVG )  +18.56%      $0.007063(B )        +18.03%      $0.2720

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.11 trillion, following a slight increase of 0.11% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks Close At Record Highs

Stocks kicked off the new trading week on a high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lifted 86.13 points, or 0.17%, ending at a record high of 49,590.20. The S&P 500 reached a record close of 6,977.2 after rallying 0.16%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.26% at 23,733.90.

Gold and silver also surged to record highs as investors reassessed the Federal Reserve’s independence fears after the Department of Justice opened a criminal probe into Chair Jerome Powell.

Oil prices rose slightly, with the U.S. West Texas Intermediate trading up 0.42% at $59.75 a barrel as geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran kept global energy markets on edge.

Will Bitcoin Hit $100,000 This Month?

Blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant highlighted that short-term holders, i.e, those holding Bitcoin for less than 155 days, were increasingly selling at a loss even as the apex cryptocurrency continued its uptrend.

"Historically, this misalignment between rising prices and capitulating retail investors often marks areas of opportunity, where short-term fear contrasts with the structural strength of the upward price trend," CryptoQuant stated.

Michaël van de Poppe, a widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader, noted Bitcoin’s resilience above the 21-day moving average near $90,000, indicating significant accumulation.

"In that regard, cracking $92,000 clearly and we’ll see $100,000 in max. 10 days," Van De Poppe projected.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Overview
