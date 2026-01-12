Strategy Buys 13,627 BTC For $1.25 Billion But MSTR Teeters Around $150 Support

Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) acquired 13,627 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) for $1.25 billion at an average price of $91,519 per coin, but the stock is testing critical $150 support that threatens a breakdown.

Largest BTC Purchase Since July 2025

Strategy now holds 687,410 Bitcoin acquired for $51.80 billion at an average price of $75,353 per coin.

The company funded this week’s purchase by selling 1.2 million STRC preferred shares for $119.1 million and 6.8 million MSTR common shares for $1.13 billion.

This marks Strategy’s largest Bitcoin purchase in 2026 and the biggest since July 2025, topping two $1 billion BTC purchases made in December.

Executive Chairman Michael Saylor hinted at the purchase Sunday with a post showing the company’s Bitcoin portfolio tracker captioned “₿ig Orange.”

The company made its second purchase this year, having bought 1,286 BTC for $116 million between December 29 and January 4.

Strategy now approaches the 700,000 BTC milestone as the Clarity Act markup approaches this week.

MSTR Stock Trapped Below All Major Moving Averages

Technical Analysis: MSTR is now grinding near critical $150 support after a catastrophic 67% decline from July’s peak.

The stock sits trapped below all major moving averages: 20-day EMA at $164.46, 50-day at $193.81, 100-day at $238.36, and 200-day at $272.37.

The Supertrend indicator remains firmly bearish at $181.47, while a descending channel from summer highs continues compressing price lower.

The inability to generate any meaningful bounce despite extreme oversold conditions raises red flags.

$150 Support Is Make-Or-Break Level

The $150 level represents critical floor support that has held multiple tests.

Breaking this support opens $140-145, then psychological $120-130. Loss of $120 risks complete collapse to $100 or lower.

Upside requires decisive reclaim of $164 (20-day EMA), then $175-180.

Breaking $193 (50-day EMA) would signal the first real reversal signs while ultimate recovery targets sit at the $238-272 zone where the 100-day and 200-day EMAs reside.

On shorter timeframes stock is coiling in a tight range between $155-158 with VWAP at $156.64 acting as immediate pivot, suggesting a resolution is imminent.

Image: Shutterstock