Elon Musk's X Launching In-App Crypto Trading? Changpeng Zhao Amplifies Claim, Gets Flagged After Sharing Old Announcement

A social post shared by Binance (CRYPTO: BNB) co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao was flagged on Sunday for misrepresenting an old announcement from X about introducing in-app trading.

X Community Fact Checks CZ’s Claim

CZ made a “clapping hands” emoji in response to a post by The Bitcoin Historian about Elon Musk’s social media company launching in-app Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and cryptocurrency trading.

Users on X added a community note to the post, stating that while reports of in-app trading are accurate, no official announcement mentions Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency.

CZ didn’t immediately return Benzinga’s request for comment on the matter.

Will Crypto Payments Debut On X?

CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a June interview about planning to roll out features that allow users to trade and invest directly from the app.

Yaccarino unveiled the company's roadmap, which includes everything from peer-to-peer payments and tipping to buying and trading stocks, and X-branded credit and debit cards.

Interestingly, Musk touted a cryptocurrency-powered “everything app” through X Money last year, but no concrete announcements have been made since.

The community has long speculated about integrating cryptocurrencies on X, fueled by Musk’s enduring interest in assets like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Photo Courtesy: Mamun_Sheikh on Shutterstock.com