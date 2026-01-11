Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Gain, While XRP Slips: Analyst Says BTC Remains 'Structurally Weak' With No 'Credible' Signs Of Bottom

Leading cryptocurrencies spiked on Sunday, but stock futures plunged after the Justice Department served subpoenas to the Federal Reserve.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:15 p.m. ET)Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTCEthereum(CRYPTO: ETH

XRP(CRYPTO: XRP Solana(CRYPTO: SOL Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE )+0.97%$91,445.21)+1.21%$3,129.37) -0.88%$2.07) +3.88%$141.41) +0.35%$0.1395

Cryptos See Overnight Spike

Bitcoin rallied in the evening, breaking past $91,500 as trading volume picked up dramatically. Volumes rose nearly 75% over the 24-hour period.

Similarly, Ethereum rose to nearly $3,150 in the evening hours, with trading volume surging 84% in the last 24 hours.

The two assets are off to a good start in 2026, with Bitcoin up 4.42% and Ethereum up over 5.60%.

Over $140 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass, with nearly equal amounts of longs and shorts wiped out.

Bitcoin's open interest rose 0.69% in the last 24 hours, with nearly 70% of Binance traders with open BTC positions long on the apex cryptocurrency.

The “Fear sentiment continued to dominate the market, according to the Crypto Fear and Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M)Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:15 p.m. ET)StoryBUILDon DeepBook Protocol (IP ) +24% $2.47(B ) +22.52% $0.2758(DEEP ) +22.86% $17.47

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.1 trillion, following a modest increase of 0.45% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks Futures Plunge After Fed Subpoena

Stock market futures fell overnight on Sunday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures slipped 186 points, or 0.37%, as of 8:40 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped 0.47%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures lost 0.72%.

The sell-offs come after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank was hit with subpoenas threatening a criminal indictment over his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee last June.

Powell described the action as a result of not following the "preference of the President" on interest rates.

Where Is ETH Headed?

Michaël van de Poppe, a widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader, noted that Ethereum is holding above a "crucial" resistance zone around $3,000- $3,100.

"That means that the likelihood towards new monthly highs has significantly increased. Great stuff," the analyst predicted.

EliZ, another popular cryptocurrency commentator, said Bitcoin remains "structurally weak" with no "credible" signs of a bottom.

"Any rebound at this stage is merely a technical reaction until the structure changes," EliZ added.

