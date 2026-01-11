Binance Founder CZ Encourages Crypto Holders While Wells Fargo Buys Bitcoin

Last week Wells Fargo begun to amass Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in substantial amounts. This development has elicited reactions from the cryptocurrency community, including a response from Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance.

Wells Fargo’s decision to purchase large quantities of Bitcoin comes at a time of increasing uncertainty in the wider cryptocurrency market.

In response to this move, Changpeng Zhao, Binance’s founder, has called on traders to remain resilient.

Zhao pointed out that while many are panic selling, US banks like Wells Fargo are stocking up on Bitcoin. Such significant Bitcoin acquisitions by traditional banks are seldom accidental, suggesting a long-term strategy and anticipation of future Bitcoin growth.

Despite the current volatility in Bitcoin’s price, Wells Fargo’s large-scale purchase indicates a surge in investor confidence, even amidst the growing fear and uncertainty pervading the market.

While traders are increasingly divesting their Bitcoin holdings due to market uncertainty, on-chain data shows that 655,498 BTC is currently held on Binance as traders return more tokens to the exchange.

Why It Matters: Wells Fargo’s move to accumulate Bitcoin in large quantities is a significant development in the cryptocurrency market. This indicates a shift in attitude by traditional financial institutions towards digital currencies, suggesting they see potential for future growth in Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the call for resilience by Binance’s founder underscores the importance of maintaining a long-term perspective in the face of market volatility.