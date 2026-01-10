Bitcoin Could Hit $53.4 Million by 2050 as Adoption Grows, VanEck Says

Global asset manager VanEck has projected a potential surge in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which could reach as high as $53.4 million by 2050.

VanEck’s optimistic forecast predicts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29% for Bitcoin over the next quarter-century. This “hyper-Bitcoinization” scenario suggests Bitcoin gaining a significant share of both domestic and international trades.

The report states, “In a ‘hyper-Bitcoinization’ scenario where Bitcoin captures 20% of international trade and 10% of domestic GDP, the implied value per coin could reach $53.4 million.”

For this to occur, Bitcoin would need to match or even exceed gold as a primary global reserve asset, making up nearly 30% of world financial assets.

Even in VanEck’s base case, Bitcoin is projected to experience a substantial price increase, with a 15% CAGR leading to a price of $2.9 million per BTC by 2050. In this scenario, BTC would represent 5-10% of global trade and 5% of domestic swaps.

As of last Friday, Bitcoin was trading at $90,319, nearly 3,100% off VanEck’s 2050 base case. To reach the firm’s bull case, Bitcoin would need to surge by more than 59,000%.

VanEck’s 2050 valuations have seen a slight increase since they were first released in 2024. At that time, the firm provided a bull case of $52.3 million per BTC, while its base and bear cases remained relatively unchanged.

VanEck’s forecast is a testament to the growing acceptance of Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class. The prediction of Bitcoin’s potential to match or surpass gold as a global reserve asset underscores the cryptocurrency’s increasing credibility in the financial world.

This projection also highlights the potential for Bitcoin to play a significant role in both domestic and international trades, further solidifying its position in the global economy.