Weekend Round-Up: Bitcoin's Potential Rally, Ethereum's Surge And Trump's Stance On Crypto Fraud

This week was a rollercoaster ride in the world of cryptocurrency. Bitcoin is showing signs of a potential rally in 2026, while Ethereum has surged above $3,100. Let’s dive into the details.

Bitcoin’s Potential Rally In 2026

Bitcoin is setting up well for a rally in 2026. Glassnode data shows that profit-taking pressure has largely subsided, allowing Bitcoin to rebound from around $87,000 into the mid-$90,000 range. This move reflects exhaustion on the sell side and signals a stabilization phase.

Read the full article here.

VanEck’s Bitcoin Projection

VanEck has released long-term capital market assumptions projecting Bitcoin could reach $2.9 million by 2050. This projection represents a structural shift from speculative asset to institutional monetary instrument.

Read the full article here.

Ethereum’s Surge Above $3,100

Ethereum has reclaimed the $3,000 level on broader market strength. However, signals remain mixed on whether the move can extend into a sustained breakout.

Read the full article here.

Novogratz’s Concerns About Crypto Treasury Companies

Galaxy Digital Inc. CEO Mike Novogratz has expressed concern about the current state of cryptocurrency treasury companies. He emphasized the importance of creating shareholder value beyond just owning the underlying asset.

Read the full article here.

Trump’s Stance On Crypto Fraud

President Donald Trump has dismissed the idea of pardoning jailed cryptocurrency fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried. Bankman-Fried, who once promised to “build the future of finance,” is serving a 25-year sentence.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock