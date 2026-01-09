London,,Uk,-,January,26,,2024:,Photograph,Of,Golden,Bitcoin,
January 9, 2026 2:38 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Holds $90,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide Over 1%

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin is holding above $90,000 amid a solid U.S. jobs data release on Friday.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceBitcoin(CRYPTO: BTCEthereum(CRYPTO: ETHSolana(CRYPTO: SOLXRP(CRYPTO: XRPDogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGEShiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB5
)$90,526.47)$3,084.76)$136.55)$2.09)$0.1402)$0.08633

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 80,473 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $202.65 million.       
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Polygon, Pump.fun and Stacks.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa said the current environment favors either short-term scalp trades or staying on the sidelines until Bitcoin delivers a strong, sustained breakout above $94,000.

Until that happens, choppy price action is expected, making capital preservation the priority.

Crypto trader Jelle noted that weeks after the sell-off, Bitcoin appears to have found a bottom following a dip to RSI 37.

While the precise catalyst is unclear, he highlighted that this RSI level has historically acted as a meaningful inflection zone for BTC.

Michael van de Poppe described the current move as a key bounce, pointing out that Bitcoin is holding its crucial 21-day moving average and beginning to grind higher.

He said the price action shows clear buying interest at these levels.

If this strength persists through the weekend, the probability of a push toward $94,000 rises significantly, which could reignite momentum across the broader altcoin market.


Image: Shutterstock

