Bitcoin Holds $90,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide Over 1%

Bitcoin is holding above $90,000 amid a solid U.S. jobs data release on Friday.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 80,473 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $202.65 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Polygon, Pump.fun and Stacks.
Notable Developments:
Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa said the current environment favors either short-term scalp trades or staying on the sidelines until Bitcoin delivers a strong, sustained breakout above $94,000.
Until that happens, choppy price action is expected, making capital preservation the priority.
Crypto trader Jelle noted that weeks after the sell-off, Bitcoin appears to have found a bottom following a dip to RSI 37.
While the precise catalyst is unclear, he highlighted that this RSI level has historically acted as a meaningful inflection zone for BTC.
Michael van de Poppe described the current move as a key bounce, pointing out that Bitcoin is holding its crucial 21-day moving average and beginning to grind higher.
He said the price action shows clear buying interest at these levels.
If this strength persists through the weekend, the probability of a push toward $94,000 rises significantly, which could reignite momentum across the broader altcoin market.
Image: Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.