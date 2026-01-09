3 Reasons Why Bitcoin, ETH, XRP Sentiment Is Turning Bullish In 2026

Crypto markets have opened 2026 on a much stronger footing after months of weakness, with altcoins and meme coins rebounding and overall sentiment improving.

What Happened: According to Santiment data, improving retail sentiment across major crypto assets is being driven less by hype cycles and more by macro forces, ETF flows, and positioning dynamics.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), up around 3% on the week, is increasingly behaving like a macro asset.

Price action is now closely tied to spot ETF flows, U.S. economic data, and interest rate expectations rather than crypto-native narratives.

While selling pressure has eased and sentiment has improved, $90,000 remains a key psychological level.

Santiment notes that a deeper pullback into the mid-to-high $80,000s could briefly reignite retail fear, potentially setting up a stronger move later in the year.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), up roughly 3.7%, is seeing growing interest in staking through regulated products, but sentiment remains fragmented. ETH continues to lack a dominant narrative or clear momentum breakout, keeping optimism muted despite relative strength.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) surged nearly 14% early in 2026, fuelled by escrow-related supply dynamics and concentrated trader attention. However, Santiment notes that optimism turned premature as dip buyers underestimated the correction. A revisit toward the $2.00 level could reignite fear, uncertainty, and doubt among retail traders.

Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) up about 3.5%, has benefited from improving regulatory clarity following Binance's transition to Abu Dhabi Global Market oversight and a steady post-holiday recovery. Santiment suggests meaningful retail excitement may only return if BNB approaches the $1,000 level again.

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) gained nearly 10% on the week as renewed institutional interest reinforced its positioning beyond a purely retail-driven asset.

Sentiment has turned sharply positive after SOL revisited the $140 level, with traders widely viewing $143 as a critical breakout zone that could unlock further upside if cleared.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), up more than 13% weekly, has reclaimed leadership in the meme-coin space.

The rally has been supported by strong performance in the 21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF, which has delivered approximately 38%–39% gains in the opening days of 2026.

After sentiment bottomed out at the start of the year, DOGE's rebound has sharply punished December panic sellers.

Why It Matters: Santiment points out that retail sentiment remains a key contrarian signal, as crowd optimism or fear often precedes opposite price moves, while whales continue to operate quietly.

Recent sentiment anomalies have appeared, but as Bitcoin tests the $90,000 level and prices consolidate, shifts in crowd psychology are becoming more apparent across major assets.

