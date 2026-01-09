Pudgy Penguins Spikes 19% In A Week: Why Do DOGE, SHIB Lag Behind?

Pudgy Penguins (CRYPTO: PENGU) jumped 19% over the past week, outperforming meme coin peers such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day TrendDOGESHIB 5 Pudgy Penguins(CRYPTO: PENGU)$0.01201$755 million+18.8%Dogecoin(CRYPTO: )$0.1390$23.4 billion+5.9%Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: )$0.08705$5.12 billion+12.3%

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa described PENGU as a "promising reversal setup," pointing to an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern forming at higher-time-frame support.

The trader said the move may require patience but views the potential rebound as one of the higher-priority trade setups this year.

MacroCRG said PENGU is trading at a solid level and confirmed he has started buying at current prices, with plans to add more if the token pulls back toward the $0.0112 area.

Kook Capital noted that Pudgy Penguins dominated the brand and IP narrative last year and led the meme category.

He added that the lows appear to be in, the breakout has begun, and PENGU could push beyond its all-time high. "2026 is the year of the penguin," he said, calling it one of the easiest holds outside of Bitcoin.

Statistics: PENGU is trading at an estimated 16.6-times revenue multiple based on roughly $50 million in Walmart sales, trader aixbt stated.

By comparison, Build-A-Bear generates about $500 million in annual revenue and trades at roughly a 0.6-times multiple.

The disparity suggests PENGU could face a sharp repricing if investors reassess the valuation implied by its token price.

Community News: Crypto investor Conor Kenny said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed a decision on Canary Capital's proposed PENGU ETF, a hybrid fund that would hold both PENGU tokens and Pudgy Penguins NFTs.

Regulators are seeking more time to evaluate how NFT-based assets should be valued and custodied.

Image: Shutterstock