Coin,Cryptocurrency,Zcash,On,The,Background,Of,Numbers,Of,The
January 9, 2026 7:34 AM 1 min read

Zcash Pumps 11%, Outperforms Dogecoin, Shiba Inu: 'Privacy Still A Strong Narrative,' Trader Says

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) on Friday reversed course and surged 11%, leaving other major coins like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) behind.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day TrendZcashZECDogecoinDOGEShiba InuSHIB5
(CRYPTO: )$434.39$7.15 billion-13.3%(CRYPTO: )$0.1397$23.5 billion+8%(CRYPTO: )$0.08644$5.09 billion+14.8%

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa said privacy remains a strong narrative and Zcash could still grind back toward the mid-to-high $400s if Bitcoin stays stable.

For now, the trader is flat after an earlier buy and is waiting for a cleaner signal or better re-entry.

Statistics: Santiment data shows Zcash surged in late 2025, with its market cap rising about 15x in under two months, but momentum has since faded.

Development activity has dropped to its lowest level since 2021, alongside a roughly 40% price retrace over the past two months — historically a bearish combination, as declining innovation often leads to altcoin underperformance.

10x Research flagged further weakness, noting ZEC is trading below its 7-day and 30-day moving averages after a 19.4% weekly decline.

The outlook is compounded by internal turmoil, with the entire core development team resigning from the Electric Coin Company following a governance dispute.

While former leaders plan to continue privacy development through a new independent firm, about $3.8 million in ZEC moving from shielded pools to transparent addresses suggests weakening holder confidence.

Community News: Zcash creator Josh Swihart announced a new Zcash-focused startup and plans to launch a wallet built from the Zashi codebase, currently called "cashZ."

Swihart said the goal is to "scale Zcash to billions of users," arguing that startups can scale faster than nonprofits.

Image: Shutterstock

ZEC/USD Logo
$ZECZcash
$435.993.34%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.1400-1.30%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.000009-0.80%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved