Zcash Pumps 11%, Outperforms Dogecoin, Shiba Inu: 'Privacy Still A Strong Narrative,' Trader Says

Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) on Friday reversed course and surged 11%, leaving other major coins like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) behind.

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa said privacy remains a strong narrative and Zcash could still grind back toward the mid-to-high $400s if Bitcoin stays stable.

For now, the trader is flat after an earlier buy and is waiting for a cleaner signal or better re-entry.

Statistics: Santiment data shows Zcash surged in late 2025, with its market cap rising about 15x in under two months, but momentum has since faded.

Development activity has dropped to its lowest level since 2021, alongside a roughly 40% price retrace over the past two months — historically a bearish combination, as declining innovation often leads to altcoin underperformance.

10x Research flagged further weakness, noting ZEC is trading below its 7-day and 30-day moving averages after a 19.4% weekly decline.

The outlook is compounded by internal turmoil, with the entire core development team resigning from the Electric Coin Company following a governance dispute.

While former leaders plan to continue privacy development through a new independent firm, about $3.8 million in ZEC moving from shielded pools to transparent addresses suggests weakening holder confidence.

Community News: Zcash creator Josh Swihart announced a new Zcash-focused startup and plans to launch a wallet built from the Zashi codebase, currently called "cashZ."

Swihart said the goal is to "scale Zcash to billions of users," arguing that startups can scale faster than nonprofits.

Image: Shutterstock