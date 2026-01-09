Gen Z Embraces Crypto
January 9, 2026 7:04 AM 1 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Flat Ahead Of Key Labor Market Data

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin continues to trade around $90,000 as crypto sentiment remains neutral; liquidations stand at $222.72 million over the past 24 hours.   

Bitcoin ETFs saw $398.95 million in net outflows on Thursday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $159.2 million in net outflows.


Support And Resistance Same?

Crypto trader Jelle said Bitcoin is retesting a level that capped prices for weeks and is now being tested as potential support.

Daan Crypto Trades noted Bitcoin has moved largely sideways versus the S&P 500 over the past two months, sitting near the November 2024 breakout level following Donald Trump's election win.

He described the area as critical for bulls to defend and a fair-value zone relative to equities, though further consolidation may be needed before a sustained move.

For Ethereum, Jelle said it remains one of the stronger major tokens after forming a higher low at key support, with lower timeframes suggesting a near-term move higher.

The $4,000 level remains the key breakout zone, above which momentum could accelerate.

Cryptoinsightuk said XRP narrowly missed a short-term area of interest and is waiting for a cleaner swing-trade entry, while Crypto Tony said Solana looks strong, with bulls targeting a move toward $150.

The broader meme coin market fell 2.9% over the past day, slipping below a $50 billion market capitalization.

Image: Shutterstock

