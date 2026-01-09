2026 Trailblazers: These Cryptos Might Be Worth Your Attention

Just over a week into 2026, several cryptocurrencies are off to an excellent start. Here are the ones worth watching closely.

The Big Movers In Early 2026

RENDER, the native token of the decentralized GPU compute platform Render, has jumped 50% over the last week, the highest among coins with a market capitalization of at least $1 billion.

Derivatives exchange token MYX Finance followed with a 34% rally, owing to the buzz surrounding its V2 protocol upgrade, which promises better perpetual markets and improved trading features.

Polygon’s native POL token has increased 31% after the network co-founder, Sandeep Nailwal, unveiled the so-called Open Money Stack, a modular framework for global stablecoin payments.

Cryptocurrency 7-Day Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 4 a.m. ET) Render (CRYPTO: RENDER) +51.66% $2.23 MYX Finance (CRYPTO: MYX)

+34.47% $5.00 Polygon (CRYPTO: POL) +31.54% $0.1422 Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) +20.72% $0.000006135

Popular Coins Also Among Gainers

There was action in the memecoin space as well, with Pepe rallying 20% over the week, while Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) netted 16.69% and 9.33%, respectively.

Large-cap coins such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) were up 1.39%, 1.81% and 11.51%, respectively.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 2.3% over the past week to $3.09 trillion.

