Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Weaken, While Stocks, Oil Gain: Analyst Says BTC Needs To Hold This Level To Avoid Falling Below $70,000

Leading cryptocurrencies came under pressure on Thursday as investors trimmed risk appetite after the market’s recent advances

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -0.31% $91,077.15 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)

-2.16% $3,104.57 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) -2.14% $2.12 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) +1.29% $138.58 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -3.04% $0.1422

Crypto Market Loses Steam

Bitcoin dipped below $90,000 in early trading but recovered to hover around $91,000. Trading volume barely increased over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum wobbled in the $3,100 zone, while XRP and Dogecoin also failed to breakout.

Over $400 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass, with nearly $320 million in bullish bets wiped out.

That said, over $450 million in Bitcoin shorts on Binance risked liquidation if the apex cryptocurrency reclaims $93,000

Meanwhile, Bitcoin's open interest fell 0.55% in the last 24 hours, although it has climbed 8% since the year began.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M) Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET) ISLM (ISLM ) +430.94% $0.05138 pippin (PIPPIN ) +28.72% $0.3644 DeepBook Protocol (DEEP ) +15.44% $0.04980

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.13 trillion, following a drop of 1.87% in the last 24 hours.

Dow Rebounds, Oil Back Up

Stocks recovered on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 270.03 points, or 0.55%, to end at 49,266.11. The S&P 500 gained 0.01% to end at 6,921.46. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, retreated 0.44% to settle at 49,266.11.

Shares of defense companies, including Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) , closed up 4.34% and 13.78%, respectively, after President Donald Trump said he wants to increase the 2027 military budget from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion.

Oil prices also rebounded, with the U.S. West Texas Intermediate rising 0.87% to $58.26 a barrel.

Is Bitcoin’s Bear Market Over?

Blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant noted that the Market Value to Realized Value Ratio, or MVRV Ratio, is trending lower after failing to sustain levels near "historical overvaluation zones."

"Unless the MVRV Ratio can stabilize and reclaim higher ground, the broader signal continues to favor cooling momentum over renewed strength," CryptoQuant added.

Ali Martinez, a widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader, said that Bitcoin must hold above $87,200 to avoid a drop toward $69,230.

Martinez also weighed in on Ethereum's prospects, projecting a target of $3,730 from an ascending triangle pattern.

