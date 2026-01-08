Bitcoin Back Above $90,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Sideways

Bitcoin is back above $90,000 on Thursday afternoon as crypto markets look to digest their early-year gains.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 132,723 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $455.54 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include JasmyCoin, Bittensor and Lighter.
Notable Developments:
- Ethereum Surges Above $3,100 But Bearish Alarm Bells Ring
- Bitcoin Could Drop To $50,000 In 2026 If Equity Markets Stay Volatile, Bloomberg Strategist Warns
- XRP Up 12% In 1 Week: Can Technical Indicators Resist The ETF Outflows?
- Kalshi CEO Backs US Bill To Ban Insider Trading On Prediction Markets: ‘We Already Implement It’
- The 3 Conditions To Extend The Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Rally: Bitwise
- Morgan Stanley Announces Digital Wallet Launch To Support Tokenized Assets In 2026
Trader Notes: Michael van de Poppe said Bitcoin is showing a constructive bounce, holding its 21-day moving average, forming a higher low, and attracting steady buying. If daily closes hold, a retest of $94,000 is likely, with a breakout potentially opening the door to $100,000.
Daan Crypto Trades noted that early-year Bitcoin price action is typically choppy, marked by false breakouts and unclear trends. Historically, a more decisive move tends to emerge around weeks five to seven.
KillaXBT said Bitcoin has bounced from its range but needs follow-through to reclaim the daily open. A short-term dip toward $90,500 remains possible, with a sustained move below that level raising the risk of a deeper decline toward the 2026 yearly open.
Image: Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.