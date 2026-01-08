Bitcoin Back Above $90,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Sideways

Bitcoin is back above $90,000 on Thursday afternoon as crypto markets look to digest their early-year gains.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $90,922 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,114 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $138.03 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.14 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1423 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8705

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 132,723 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $455.54 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include JasmyCoin, Bittensor and Lighter.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Michael van de Poppe said Bitcoin is showing a constructive bounce, holding its 21-day moving average, forming a higher low, and attracting steady buying. If daily closes hold, a retest of $94,000 is likely, with a breakout potentially opening the door to $100,000.

Daan Crypto Trades noted that early-year Bitcoin price action is typically choppy, marked by false breakouts and unclear trends. Historically, a more decisive move tends to emerge around weeks five to seven.

KillaXBT said Bitcoin has bounced from its range but needs follow-through to reclaim the daily open. A short-term dip toward $90,500 remains possible, with a sustained move below that level raising the risk of a deeper decline toward the 2026 yearly open.

