January 8, 2026 2:02 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Back Above $90,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Sideways

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin is back above $90,000 on Thursday afternoon as crypto markets look to digest their early-year gains.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$90,922
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,114
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$138.03
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.14
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1423
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.058705

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 132,723 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $455.54 million.       
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include JasmyCoin, Bittensor and Lighter.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Michael van de Poppe said Bitcoin is showing a constructive bounce, holding its 21-day moving average, forming a higher low, and attracting steady buying. If daily closes hold, a retest of $94,000 is likely, with a breakout potentially opening the door to $100,000.

Daan Crypto Trades noted that early-year Bitcoin price action is typically choppy, marked by false breakouts and unclear trends. Historically, a more decisive move tends to emerge around weeks five to seven.

KillaXBT said Bitcoin has bounced from its range but needs follow-through to reclaim the daily open. A short-term dip toward $90,500 remains possible, with a sustained move below that level raising the risk of a deeper decline toward the 2026 yearly open.

