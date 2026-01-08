Morgan Stanley Announces Digital Wallet Launch To Support Tokenized Assets In 2026

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on Thursday announced plans to launch a digital wallet in the second half of 2026, expanding its push into digital assets and blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

What Happened: The Wall Street bank said the wallet will support tokenized assets, including traditional securities and private equity, as part of its broader digital asset strategy, Barrons reported.

The initiative will complement Morgan Stanley's existing offerings in workplace financial services and private-market investing.

In addition, the firm plans to introduce trading for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) , and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) on its E*TRADE platform in the first half of 2026, signalling a deeper integration of cryptocurrencies into its retail and institutional services.

Why It Matters: The announcement follows a series of crypto-related filings by Morgan Stanley this week.

The bank filed for an Ethereum Trust with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its third crypto ETF-related filing in 48 hours after registering Bitcoin and Solana trusts earlier in the week.

The proposed Ethereum Trust would be a passive vehicle holding Ether directly.

Together, the filings mark Morgan Stanley's first major push into crypto ETFs, underscoring growing institutional acceptance of digital assets and highlighting the bank's ambition to play a leading role in tokenization and crypto investment products.

Image: Shutterstock