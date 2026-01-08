Ethereum Surges Above $3,100 But Bearish Alarm Bells Ring

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has reclaimed the $3,000 level on broader market strength, but signals remain mixed on whether the move can extend into a sustained breakout.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,121 $375 billion +4.3% Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $91,076 $1.81 trillion +3.2% XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.15 $129.3 billion +14.6%

Trader Notes: Michael van de Poppe said Ethereum's recent price action is structurally healthy despite some concerns. ETH has confirmed an upside breakout and is now undergoing a textbook retest, a normal feature in the early stages of a trend reversal.

Crucially, price continues to hold above the 21-day moving average, keeping the short-term structure bullish and the broader trend intact for now.

Statistics: CryptoQuant data, however, flags growing downside risk. The Coinbase Premium Gap has turned negative and fallen to its lowest level in 10 months, signalling weakening demand from U.S. institutional investors.

Selling pressure on Coinbase is outweighing global retail activity on Binance, a pattern that historically has not supported sustained Ethereum rallies.

This lack of "smart money" accumulation coincides with ETH's repeated failure to reclaim the key $3,300 resistance following its decline from the $4,700 peak. Until U.S. spot demand improves and the premium turns positive, the odds of a durable breakout remain low, leaving Ethereum vulnerable to further downside.

Community News: Onchain Lens reported that BitMine has further staked an additional 57,600 ETH, worth $176.16 million, reinforcing the firm's long-term commitment to Ethereum. BitMine's total staked ETH now stands at 965,792 ETH, valued at approximately $2.97 billion.

Image: Shutterstock