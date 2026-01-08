XRP Up 12% In 1 Week: Can Technical Indicators Resist The ETF Outflows?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up about 12% over the past seven days despite a modest pullback in the last 24 hours from profit-taking, with technical indicators and on-chain data pointing to a potential re-accumulation phase.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.08 $126.4 billion +12.4% Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $89,817.38 $1.8 trillion +2.3% Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,091.60 $373.2 billion +3.8%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that XRP's TD Sequential indicator has flashed a buy signal following the recent bounce, suggesting downside exhaustion in the near term.

Statistics: Santiment data shows a sharp increase in whale activity, with transactions above $100,000 jumping from 2,170 to 2,802 in a single day, a three-month high, indicating rising volatility and renewed interest from large players.

CryptoQuant data adds that whale flows to Binance have been trending lower since mid-December, after peaking above 70% in November–early December signalling reduced selling pressure from large holders.

While whales still account for about 60% of exchange inflows versus ~40% from retail, the downtrend in whale activity coincides with XRP's price correction from around $3.20 to $2.26.

Meanwhile, retail flows remain stable, suggesting no panic selling. Together, this points to a potential re-accumulation phase, though a renewed spike in whale inflows would be an important risk signal to watch.

Community News: Flare has launched the first XRP spot market on Hyperliquid via an FXRP–USDC pair, giving XRP holders access to deep, on-chain spot liquidity with decentralized custody.

In a detailed X post, RippleX reiterated that XRP's capped supply, regulatory clarity in the U.S., and growing adoption in payments, stablecoins, RWAs, and institutional products are increasingly positioning it as an institutional-grade digital asset rather than just a speculative token.

