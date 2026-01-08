Conceptual image of crypto coins
Bitcoin Struggles Around $90,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide On Heavy ETF Outflows

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin trading around $90,000 as crypto sentiment remains neutral and ETFs see heavy outflows; liquidations stand at $465.67 million over the past 24 hours.   

Bitcoin ETFs saw $486 million in net outflows on Wednesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $98.5 million in net outflows.


Cryptocurrency		TickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$89,783
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,099
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$134.99              
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.10

Time For Bitcoin To Push Higher Again?

Michael van de Poppe said Bitcoin is at a key inflection point after testing the 21-day moving average. Holding this level keeps a move toward $94,000 next week in play, while losing it could trigger a liquidity sweep of recent lows before continuation.

Crypto trader Jelle noted the Federal Reserve expanded its balance sheet for the first time in nearly three years, a development that has historically preceded major Bitcoin rallies and could act as a bullish catalyst.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said Ethereum is breaking out of a triangle pattern, with a technical target near $3,730.

Martinez also noted the TD Sequential indicator is flashing a buy signal for XRP as it rebounds again.

Crypto Tony said Solana may still need a pullback into a strong support zone before a sustainable bounce.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1427
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.058684

The broader meme coin market fell 6.8% over the past day, slipping below a $50 billion market cap.

LongTerm said Dogecoin continues to show resilience by holding its 200-day SMA, offering upside potential of roughly 2x to the last local high and more than 3x to its 2024 peak.

