Dogecoin X Account Touts 'People Power' After Community Member Overcomes Challenges And Adopts Sherman The German Shepherd

The official X account tied to meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) celebrated the rescue of a German Shepherd on Wednesday after a community member was initially stopped from adopting the dog.

Dogecoin Community To The Rescue Of Sherman?

Dogecoin credited community pressure for the release of the dog, named “Sherman.”

“We did it,” the handle wrote. “People power works.”

The controversy began when Doge Van, a well-known member of the DOGE community and dog rescuer, claimed that the Downey Animal Shelter in Los Angeles canceled the adoption, citing a “clerical error” on Sherman’s aggression status.

Doge Van denied that the dog was “aggressive,” adding that the shelter would put the animal down due to a data entry error.

He urged the community to raise the issue by directly calling the officials at the adoption facility.

A day later, Doge Van disclosed on X that the shelter agreed to release Sherman into his care.

“I'm deeply grateful to everyone who spoke up, shared his story, and showed compassion when it mattered most,” Doge Van said.

The shelter didn’t immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.1462, down 1.53% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy:ihrinmoisuc on Shutterstock.com