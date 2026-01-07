Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slip Ahead Of Crucial Jobs Data

Bitcoin is holding above the $90,000 level as traders lock in profits following last week's rally and a rejection at key resistance.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 94,861 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $303.85 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $243.2 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Tuesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $114.7 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top losers include Dash, Mantle, and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance.
Notable Developments:
- Ripple Turns Down IPO After $500M Raise—Here’s What They’re Planning Instead
- Why Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin ETF Launch Is ‘Extremely Bullish’
- ‘The Breakout Trade Of 2026 Isn’t Bitcoin Or ETH, It’s XRP’: CNBC
- JPMorgan Launches JPM Coin On Canton Network Backed By Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas
- Morgan Stanley Files Third Crypto ETF In 48 Hours As Ethereum Trust Follows Bitcoin, Solana
- Barclays Quietly Enters Stablecoin Market With First-Of-Its-Kind Investment In This US Startup: Report (UPDATED)
Trader Notes: Michael van de Poppe said Bitcoin is in a neutral consolidation phase after failing to break above $94,000.
He expects a short-term bounce over the next one to two days, followed by another attempt at that resistance later this week.
The bullish setup would be invalidated if BTC loses trend support, likely through a break below the 21-day moving average.
In a separate post, van de Poppe noted that Bitcoin is correcting even as the Nasdaq continues to rally, a familiar divergence.
With expectations for further Federal Reserve balance sheet expansion and rising risk-on appetite, he said the broader macro backdrop remains supportive.
In that environment, pullbacks are typically buying opportunities, especially with equities near all-time highs.
Crypto trade Jelle said Bitcoin's price action remains choppy, but sellers have failed to push it below $91,500. BTC is holding daily support, prompting buyers to step in.
A sweep of local lows could set up a move back toward the $94,500 area.
Image: Shutterstock
