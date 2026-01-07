Polymarket Partners With Dow Jones To Supply Prediction Market Data Across Major Outlets

Prediction platform Polymarket has partnered with the Dow Jones to distribute its market-implied data across several of the publisher's flagship media brands.

What Happened: Under the agreement, Polymarket's prediction market data will be featured across Dow Jones outlets including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's and Investor's Business Daily, appearing in both digital and print formats, Bloomberg reported.

The data will also support new editorial features, such as earnings calendars that reflect market-implied expectations for publicly traded companies.

This marks Polymarket's first formal media partnership and comes after its return to U.S. operations following a 2022 settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission related to registration issues.

The partnership reflects a broader media trend toward incorporating prediction market data as an alternative signal alongside polls, analyst forecasts and traditional market indicators.

The companies are expected to formally announce the partnership later Wednesday.

Why It Matters: Polymarket resumed U.S. services late last year after a regulatory hiatus tied to its CFTC settlement.

The Dow Jones deal signals growing institutional interest in prediction markets as a source of real-time sentiment and probabilistic forecasting, even as regulatory scrutiny around these platforms continues.

Amid ongoing debate, Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour reiterated that insider trading has always been prohibited on Kalshi's platform and stressed the distinction between regulated U.S.-based prediction markets and unregulated offshore platforms.

Mansour noted that Kalshi operates as a CFTC-regulated exchange and delayed its launch until receiving U.S. approval.

Kalshi also supports Rep. Ritchie Torres' (D-NY) proposed legislation to reaffirm the ban on insider trading in prediction markets, emphasizing that such rules would apply only to regulated U.S. platforms, not offshore markets where many of the alleged issues have occurred.

Image: Shutterstock