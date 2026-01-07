Several,Golden,Cryptocurrencies,Highlighting,The,Bitcoin,Coin,With,Graphics,In
January 7, 2026 6:51 AM 1 min read

Bitcoin Holds $92,000 Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Consolidate At Key Levels

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin is holding near $92,000, with liquidations tallying $465.91 million over the past 24 hours.   

Bitcoin ETFs saw $243.2 million in net outflows on Tuesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $114.7 million in net inflows.


Cryptocurrency		TickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$92,052.58 
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,220.46
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$137.83              
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.25

Bitcoin Trying To Choose Direction

Michael van de Poppe said the current consolidation reflects underlying strength. As long as Bitcoin holds above the 21-day moving average after testing support, he expects a bullish continuation with a potential move toward $100,000.

Lennaert Snyder described Bitcoin as range-bound and undecided. He remains bearish unless BTC reclaims roughly $96,500. His strategy favors short setups after liquidity sweeps near $93,822 or $94,700, targeting the monthly open around $87,600.

On the upside, he said a short-term long could emerge after a sweep of $92,212 followed by a clear reversal, while holding $91,211 is critical to avoid further downside.

Van de Poppe noted Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has broken above and held the 21-day moving average as support, signaling a new uptrend for the first time since summer and opening the door to a potential push toward new all-time high.

Ted Labs co-founder Web3Niels said XRP's 15% gain over two days confirms the recent breakout and supports expectations for further upside.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1487
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.059009

The broader meme coin market slipped 2.3% over the past day but remains above a $50 billion market capitalization.

Crypto Tony said Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) still looks bullish, with the current consolidation setting up for another potential leg higher.

Image: Shutterstock

