Pepe Surged 55% In 1 Week: Why Is It Stronger Than Dogecoin, Shiba Inu?

Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) has surged about 55% over the past seven days, ranking among the top-performing cryptocurrencies and outperforming meme coin heavyweights Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) .

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 6517 $2.7 billion +56.2% Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1462 $24.6 billion +17.9% Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8978 $5.3 billion +25.6%

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa said Pepe is trading in a range, punctuated by sharp 15%–20% upside moves.

He warned that actively trading within the range carries a high risk of being "chopped," suggesting a more prudent strategy of accumulation during consolidation and selling into sudden rallies.

Dentoshi noted Pepe has been an early mover and outperformer, reclaiming its daily 100-day moving average and prior support levels ahead of much of the broader market.

Davie Satoshi added that Pepe continues to look strong after a clean bounce from upper resistance.

If momentum holds, he sees a potential breakout toward the $0.000010 area, effectively removing another zero from its price.

Statistics: Coinglass data shows Pepe long liquidations jumped to $3.32 million over the past 24 hours, the highest level since Oct. 10, 2025.

Open interest also climbed to its highest level since that period, reflecting elevated trader participation.

Despite the strong weekly performance, Pepe pulled back about 5.5% over the past 24 hours as traders took profits after the token topped the weekly gainers list.

Read Next:



Image: Shutterstock