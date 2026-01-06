Bitcoin Strong Above $93,000 As XRP Leads Ethereum, Dogecoin In Altcoin Rally

Bitcoin is consolidating below $94,000 as strong ETF inflows offset broader macro uncertainty and market sentiment remains neutral.

The ISM manufacturing PMI declined for a third straight month to 47.9 in December, recording the lowest reading since October 2024.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $697.3 million in net inflows on Monday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $168.1 million in net inflows.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $93,760 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,239 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $139.1 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.37

Short Consolidation Before Breakout?

The Cryptomist said Bitcoin may be forming a falling wedge, with the potential for a final dip into support before a squeeze toward the mid-$95,000 range. After that move, bearish pressure could begin to build.

Michael van de Poppe said the scale of recent inflows makes a deep correction unlikely.

With more than $1 billion entering Bitcoin ETFs over the first two trading days, he expects a brief consolidation followed by a push toward $100,000 and higher resistance levels.

Van de Poppe added that Ethereum has successfully tested and held its 21-day moving average, confirming short-term support. Combined with steady ETF inflows, the structure favors trend continuation.

Cryptoinsightuk noted that XRP has closed its highest daily candle since Nov. 15.

While lower time frames remain overbought, the strength of the move makes calling for an immediate cooldown difficult, especially given XRP's history of accelerating sharply once momentum builds.

Crypto Tony said Solana must hold above $132 to stay constructive, with $145 as the next upside target if support remains intact.

The broader meme coin market rose 0.5%, maintaining a total market capitalization near $52 billion.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1505 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9305

BitGuru said Dogecoin is consolidating with clean structure after a liquidity sweep, describing the pause as a momentum reset rather than weakness.

Meanwhile, Shibburn data showed Shiba Inu's burn rate surged 278.9% in a single day, with 15.2 million SHIB removed from circulation.

