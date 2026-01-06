Vitalik Buterin Says Ethreum Must Be 'First And Foremost' Decentralized, Resilient, Deems It A Game Network Is 'Suited To Win'

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin said Monday that the network will prioritize decentralization and resilience over efficiency and convenience.

Buterin’s Case For Increased Resilience

In a lengthy X post, Buterin argued that efficiency and convenience focus on improving the “average case,” where centralized tech giants such as Silicon Valley companies will always outperform Ethereum.

“So, the primary underlying game that Ethereum plays must be a different game. What is the game? Resilience,” the cryptocurrency mogul said.

Buterin argued that resilience makes a system functional even under extreme cases, including deplatforming, developer abandonment, infrastructure failures, or even an internet cyberwar.

“This is the game that Ethereum is suited to win, and it delivers a type of value that, in our increasingly unstable world, a lot of people are going to need,” he added. “Ethereum must first and foremost be decentralized, permissionless and resilient block space.”

The Counter Arguments

Several users in replies disagreed with Buterin’s dichotomy.

William Mougayar, author of the book “The Business Blockchain,” questioned why Ethereum can’t have both decentralization and efficiency.

“Strict adherence to a cypherpunk ethos doesn't protect Ethereum; it isolates it. To win the game of resilience, we must also win the game of relevance,” he said.

Another user argued that without improved convenience, resilient systems will lack the ability to onboard the global population.

“If it’s not accessible to everyone on earth, it’s useless,” they added.

The Trade-off Between Efficiency And Resilience

The Ethereum Layer-1 has never gone offline since its launch in 2015, operating with a track record of effectively 100% uptime, although Layer-2 networks like Base have experienced outages.

That said, it re,mains slower compared to chains like Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Tron (CRYPTO: TRX) , processing just over 20 transactions per second, according to Chainspect.

