Eric Trump Touts 'Disciplined Accumulation, Relentless Execution' As American Bitcoin Buys More BTC: 'Best Is Yet To Come'

American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC) co-founder Eric Trump celebrated the company’s growing Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reserve Monday, signaling that “the best is yet to come.”

Trump Sets Ambitious Target For ABTC

Trump said in an X post that within a span of four months, the company has grown to become the 19th largest Bitcoin treasury, holding 5,427 BTC, worth $509 million, as of this writing.

“In just 4 months, we’ve built one of the fastest-growing and strongest Bitcoin companies on Earth,” Trump said. “Disciplined accumulation. Relentless execution.”

Trump added that the company’s next target is to surpass Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY) and Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT) to become the 16th-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) is sitting pretty at the top, with a whopping $63 billion worth of Bitcoin on its books.

ABTC Has Cratered Since Launch

American Bitcoin, a majority-owned subsidiary of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT), completed its all-stock merger and began trading on Nasdaq in early September.

However, the stock has tumbled nearly 75% since launch, in part due to Bitcoin’s decline and the expiration of ABTC's lock-up period, which enabled early investors to sell their shares and realize profits

Interestingly, despite the slump, Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi initiated coverage of the stock with a "Buy" rating and set a price target of $4.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $93,715.33, up 0.81% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

American Bitcoin shares rose 0.05% in after-hours trading after closing 3.48% higher at $2.020 during Monday’s regular trading session.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings showed that the stock had a weaker price trend in the short, medium and long terms. How does it compare with Strategy and other Bitcoin treasury stocks? Find out here.

