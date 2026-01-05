Peter Schiff Asks Traders To Ditch Bitcoin For Gold Amid 'Venezuela-Inspired' Surge: 'Don't Believe The Hype...Just Take Advantage Of The Rally'

Economist and market commentator Peter Schiff urged investors Monday to take profits on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during the ongoing rally and use the proceeds to invest in gold.

Is This Bitcoin Surge Just Hype?

In an X post, Schiff said that the “Venezuela-inspired” rally, which has pushed Bitcoin above $94,500, is not a bullish sign, but rather a “pumper” narrative.

“Don't believe the hype. Just take advantage of the rally to sell and use the proceeds to buy real gold instead,” the Bitcoin critic added.

Who’s The Real Safe Haven?

Both Bitcoin and gold have seen strong gains early in the new year. However, the two assets diverged sharply in 2025, with Bitcoin declining by about 5%, while the precious metal soared nearly 70%.

Cryptocurrency Value (Recorded at 10:50 p.m. ET) YTD Gains +/- 1-Year Gains +/- Bitcoin $93,723.74 +5.77% -5.07% Spot Gold $4,457.20/Ounce +3.41% +69.22%

See Also: XRP Rallies 8% In 24 Hours — ADA, SOL Are Next If These Levels Hold

Bitcoin Begins 2026 Well

Schiff’s views come in the wake of Bitcoin pushing to $94,700 on Monday. The apex cryptocurrency is now up more than 5% since the U.S. began military operations in Venezuela Friday night.

Schiff, a precious metals advocate, declared the cryptocurrency "mania" officially over earlier this week, noting that institutional attention has pivoted to physical assets.

Investors are fleeing speculative digital assets for tangible safe havens, positioning for what Schiff calls "the biggest precious metals bull market in history."

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Memory Stockphoto on Shutterstock.com