Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Spike As Investors Look Beyond Nicolas Maduro And Venezuela: Analyst Says BTC 'Has Room' To Push Toward $105,000

Leading cryptocurrencies rallied alongside stocks on Monday as investors looked past geopolitical developments surrounding U.S. operations in Venezuela.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:15 p.m. ET) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) +1.24% $93,914.81 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)

+1.20% $3,224.39 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) +11.80% $2.37 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) +1.17% $137.74 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) +0.61% $0.1521

Cryptos Spike As Bearish Bets Get Erased

Bitcoin surged above $94,000, with trading volume jumping 68% over the last 24 hours. The apex cryptocurrency is now up roughly $6000 since the U.S. began military operations in Venezuela Friday night.

Ethereum also extended its New Year rally, reaching an intraday high of $3,261. Buying pressure remained strong, evidenced by a 78% jump in trading volume.

Over $450 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass, with roughly $362 million in short positions erased.

Bitcoin's open interest rose 2.87% in the last 24 hours. More than 50% of Binance traders with open BTC positions were long, according to the Long/Short Ratio.

The "Extreme Fear" sentiment continued to dominate the market, according to the Crypto Fear and Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M) Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:15 p.m. ET) Onyxcoin (XCN ) +49.82% $0.008973 River (RIVER ) +27.29% $16.49 Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL ) +16.16% $1.07

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization increased to $3.20 trillion, following an increase of 2.28% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks Rally Amid Oil Boom

Stocks rallied on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lifted 594.79 points, or 1.23%, to close at a record high of 48,977.18. The S&P 500 rose 0.64% to end at 6,902.0, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.69% at 23,395.82.

Energy stocks led the charge after President Donald Trump said that U.S. companies are preparing to invest billions in Venezuela's oil industry following Nicolas Maduro's ouster. Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) closed up 5.10% and 2.21%, respectively.

Oil prices also gained on Monday, with the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude surpassing $58 a barrel.

Where Is Bitcoin Headed Next?

Lacie Zhang, Research Analyst at Bitget Wallet, stated in a note to Benzinga that cryptocurrency fundamentals remain constructive despite “elevated uncertainty” tied to geopolitical developments.

"Bitcoin has room to push toward $105,000, while Ethereum could test $3,600, as traders balance inflation risks with crypto's deflationary characteristics and long-term adoption narrative," Zhang predicted.

Michaël van de Poppe, a popular cryptocurrency commentator, noted that "slowly, but surely," the momentum is coming back into the markets.

"There’s one crucial level which must hold: the area around $90-$91,000. If that holds and a higher low is established, we’re in for a test at $100,000," the analyst predicted.

