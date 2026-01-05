Bitcoin Hits $94,000, Ethereum, XRP Rally But Why Is Dogecoin Lagging?

Bitcoin climbed above $94,000 on Monday as institutional accumulation and improving sentiment lifted the broader crypto market.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $94,255.90 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,222.40 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $137.51 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.27 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1520 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9376

Coinglass data shows 109,514 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $423.09 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Virtuals Protocol, Lighter and Render.

Trader Notes: Bitcoin began the year with renewed momentum, reaching its highest level since November. Trader Michael van de Poppe said the $90,000–$91,000 zone is the key support to watch, noting it aligns with the 21-day moving average. Holding this area and forming a higher low could set up a move toward the $100,000 mark.

Altcoin Sherpa said Bitcoin's structure remains simple but decisive.

Price has failed to cleanly break higher for roughly six weeks, and a confirmed breakout would likely open the door to $100,000.

Without that, Bitcoin risks remaining stuck in a choppy, range-bound environment.

CoinBureau co-founder Nic Puckrin highlighted resistance near $94,200, which coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from last year's low to Bitcoin's all-time high, as well as a prior consolidation zone.

A sustained break above this level could reinforce bullish momentum and accelerate a push toward six figures.

