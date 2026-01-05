Bitcoin Hits $94,000, Ethereum, XRP Rally But Why Is Dogecoin Lagging?

Bitcoin climbed above $94,000 on Monday as institutional accumulation and improving sentiment lifted the broader crypto market.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 109,514 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $423.09 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Virtuals Protocol, Lighter and Render.
Notable Developments:
- Trump’s Venezuela Strike Raises Odds Of A Broader War With Iran In Crypto Betting Market
- Bitcoin Ignores Venezuela Turmoil, Rallies 2.5% To $94,000
- Bitmine Adds 32,977 ETH As BMNR Sits At Critical $34 Support
- Raoul Pal: Bitcoin To Benefit From Up To $8 Trillion In Liquidity Added In 2026
- Strategy Adds 1,287 Bitcoin To Up Holdings To 673,000 BTC As MSTR Jumps 4%
- Bank of America Joins JPMorgan, Citi, Morgan Stanley By Recommending Bitcoin Portfolio Allocation
Trader Notes: Bitcoin began the year with renewed momentum, reaching its highest level since November. Trader Michael van de Poppe said the $90,000–$91,000 zone is the key support to watch, noting it aligns with the 21-day moving average. Holding this area and forming a higher low could set up a move toward the $100,000 mark.
Altcoin Sherpa said Bitcoin's structure remains simple but decisive.
Price has failed to cleanly break higher for roughly six weeks, and a confirmed breakout would likely open the door to $100,000.
Without that, Bitcoin risks remaining stuck in a choppy, range-bound environment.
CoinBureau co-founder Nic Puckrin highlighted resistance near $94,200, which coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from last year's low to Bitcoin's all-time high, as well as a prior consolidation zone.
A sustained break above this level could reinforce bullish momentum and accelerate a push toward six figures.
