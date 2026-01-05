Cryptocurrency,Bitcoin,Coin,Over,Tablet,Screen,Showing,Trade,Analysis,Chart.
January 5, 2026 3:16 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Hits $94,000, Ethereum, XRP Rally But Why Is Dogecoin Lagging?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin climbed above $94,000 on Monday as institutional accumulation and improving sentiment lifted the broader crypto market.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$94,255.90
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,222.40
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$137.51
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.27
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1520
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.059376

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 109,514 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $423.09 million.       
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Virtuals Protocol, Lighter and Render.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Bitcoin began the year with renewed momentum, reaching its highest level since November. Trader Michael van de Poppe said the $90,000–$91,000 zone is the key support to watch, noting it aligns with the 21-day moving average. Holding this area and forming a higher low could set up a move toward the $100,000 mark.

Altcoin Sherpa said Bitcoin's structure remains simple but decisive.

Price has failed to cleanly break higher for roughly six weeks, and a confirmed breakout would likely open the door to $100,000.

Without that, Bitcoin risks remaining stuck in a choppy, range-bound environment.

CoinBureau co-founder Nic Puckrin highlighted resistance near $94,200, which coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from last year's low to Bitcoin's all-time high, as well as a prior consolidation zone.

A sustained break above this level could reinforce bullish momentum and accelerate a push toward six figures.

Image: Shutterstock

