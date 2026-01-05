Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Jump 20% In 7 Days: Is The 'Quarter Of Meme Coins' Coming?

The meme coin sector is showing early signs of revival, with sharp gains suggesting a potential comeback phase for high-risk traders willing to manage volatility.

What Happened: Meme coin market capitalization surged 7% on Monday, climbing to $52.4 billion.

Tokens that lagged through most of Q4 2025 suddenly posted explosive moves, with several rallying more than 65% since New Year’s Day to lead the broader crypto market.

Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) , Floki (CRYPTO: FLOKI) , Bonk (CRYPTO: BONK) , Pudgy Penguins (CRYPTO: PENGU) outperformed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) over the past week, despite the leaders still posting gains of roughly 20%.

Crypto trader Unipcs, also known as "Bonk Guy," noted that Pepe added nearly $1 billion in market value in just 48 hours.

He expects Bonk and Floki to follow with similarly aggressive upside, highlighting that roughly six of the top 10 gainers in the top 100 cryptocurrencies are meme coins.

Historically, sustained 20%–40% daily moves in large-cap meme coins tend to spill over into smaller-cap names.

Unipcs said the current setup favours gradual accumulation for those without exposure, calling it a momentum rotation phase. "This is the quarter of meme coins," he said.

He also flagged Pudgy Penguins as a standout, citing real revenue generation and a growing global brand as underappreciated strengths.

Also Read: Shiba Inu Explodes 19% In 7 Days: Why Is It Going Up?

Why It Matters: CryptoQuant data shows meme-coin dominance within the altcoin market has steadily declined since the meme frenzy peaked in November 2024, reaching a historical low in December 2025.

Similar conditions in the past have preceded strong meme-coin rallies.

The meme-to-altcoin market cap ratio fell sharply from 11% in November 2024 to just 3.2% by December 2025, suggesting positioning had become extremely compressed.

Bitcoin investor Lark Davis added that meme coin valuations have expanded by more than $10 billion since Jan. 1, noting that even a modest risk-on shift in Q1 could fuel further upside across the sector.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock