Bitcoin Ignores Venezuela Turmoil, Rallies 2.5% To $94,000

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has tapped $94,000 on Monday despite geopolitical turmoil in Venezuela, with no signs of panic-driven selling, according to on-chain data.

What Happened: CryptoQuant data shows no meaningful spike in Bitcoin exchange netflows, a key indicator of whether investors are moving BTC onto exchanges to sell or off exchanges to hold.

The lack of inflows suggests traders are not reacting with fear despite rising geopolitical headlines.

The response mirrors Bitcoin's behaviour during earlier conflicts, including the Ukraine war and Middle East tensions, where price volatility emerged briefly but failed to trigger sustained selling.

Since 2023, markets have shown increasing resilience to localized military events.

Historically, Bitcoin has reacted more sharply to systemic risks such as global economic shocks, major regulatory actions, or capital controls.

For now, the Venezuela situation appears contained, with on-chain signals pointing to cautious positioning rather than capital flight.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin Archive cited intelligence reports alleging Venezuela has quietly accumulated a large "shadow reserve" of Bitcoin and USDT to bypass sanctions.

According to these claims, the strategy began around 2018, initially leveraging gold exports and later oil revenues, routed through intermediaries and settled via OTC crypto channels.

By late 2025, as much as 80% of Venezuela's oil trade was reportedly settled in USDT and eventually converted into Bitcoin.

Combined gold and oil flows suggest potential holdings exceeding 600,000 BTC, rivaling major institutional holders and far surpassing El Salvador's reserves.

If such holdings exist and were ever seized, they would likely be frozen rather than liquidated, potentially tightening circulating supply and acting as a long-term bullish factor for Bitcoin.

